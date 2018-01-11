10 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency Silent On Yusuf Buhari's Health Condition

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Buhari's son, Yusuf.
By Isiaka Wakili

The Presidency on Wedneday declined comment on the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, who was involved in a bike crash last December.

The president's son, who broke a limb and sustained a head injury, had undergone a surgery in an Abuja hospital.

An online medium today reported that he would be transferred to Germany.

Asked to confirm this, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents that it was purely a private matter.

"I am sure you know that this it is purely a private matter. I am sure you will appreciate that," the minister said.

Also, when contacted on the telephone, the Director of Media in the Office of the Wife of the President, Sulaiman Haruna, told our correspondent that he could not comment on the issue.

Nigeria

Zakzaky May Die in Detention - Shi'ites

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, yesterday, raised the alarm that their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaky, who had… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.