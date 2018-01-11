Nigeria: Presidency Silent On Yusuf Buhari's Health Condition

The Presidency on Wedneday declined comment on the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, who was involved in a bike crash last December.

The president's son, who broke a limb and sustained a head injury, had undergone a surgery in an Abuja hospital.

An online medium today reported that he would be transferred to Germany.

Asked to confirm this, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents that it was purely a private matter.

"I am sure you know that this it is purely a private matter. I am sure you will appreciate that," the minister said.

Also, when contacted on the telephone, the Director of Media in the Office of the Wife of the President, Sulaiman Haruna, told our correspondent that he could not comment on the issue.