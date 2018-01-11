Zimbabwe: Arrested MP Maziwisa and Pambuka Released On Bail

ZANU PF Member of Parliament Highfield, Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC news anchor Oscar Pambuka were Wednesday freed on $300 bail each after being arrested a day earlier for fraud.

Accused of fleecing power utility ZESA, the two appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded them to January 30.

Represented by attorney Jonathan Samakange, Maziwisa, 34, and Pambuka, 33, were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Tuesday.

According to court papers, the two are directors of public relations firm, Fruitful Communications.

The company was, last year, allegedly contracted by Zesa Holdings for public relations work reportedly at the behest of then Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge who has since appeared before the same court charged with criminal abuse of office.

According to prosecutors, Fruitful Communications was hired despite the fact that Zesa Holdings has a fully-fledged public relations department whose personnel are still on the company's payroll.

The arrangement reportedly resulted in the power utility losing thousands of dollars as Zesa had to pay Fruitful Communications' fees, while, at the same time paying its employees' salaries.

Court heard that Maziwisa and Pambuka conducted a Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (Zim-Asset) media campaign in February 2016. They also claimed to have held a press conference on power projects in Kariba, Hwange and Batoka.

It is further alleged that two also claimed to have done some radio programmes on Power FM and National FM among other projects. They were paid $12,650 for the projects.

They reportedly used the same modus operandi claiming they carried other projects but ZESA subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), carried out investigations and discovered that nothing was done.

Prosecutors said ZPC could have suffered a prejudice of $36,000.

At Wednesday's hearing, the State did not oppose bail and the two were ordered to surrender their passports and report once a week at Malbrough and Waterfalls police stations respectively as part of the conditions.