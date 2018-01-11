10 January 2018

Nigeria: Army Warn Against Harbouring Boko Haram Insurgents On the Run

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday warned against providing sanctuary to fleeing Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

The army also called on the people to report suspicious persons in their communities to security agencies nearest to them.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director, Army Public Relations, gave the warning in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Kukasheka said intelligence reports indicated that the insurgents were taking refuge in dry wells and other hideouts to avoid the ongoing military offensive against them.

"This is to warn residents in the North-East not to harbour the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists who are trying to flee from their waterloo.

"Credible intelligence revealed that several of the insurgents have resorted to taking refuge in dry wells and other hideouts in some communities along their escape routes from the Sambisa Forest in order to evade the sustained bombardments from air and ground troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

"Any unpatriotic and unscrupulous persons especially in the North Eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe found providing safe sanctuaries or any assistance to the criminals will be treated as accomplices and given same treatment as terrorists," he said.

The director appealed to the people to cooperate with the military by reporting any fleeing terrorists immediately to the nearest security agency or call the Nigerian Army Information Call Centre Number 193.

