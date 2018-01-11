10 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Massacres - 'A Spiritual Issue That Needs to Be Handled By Chiefs', Says Ex-Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Gukurahundi

Zimbabwe's former war veterans minister Tshinga Dube has reportedly said that "there is little" that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government can do to address the issue pertaining to the Gukurahundi massacres that took place in the Matabeleland region in the 1980s.

At least 20 000 civilians were reportedly killed by an army unit unleashed on Matabeleland and Midlands provinces by then prime minister Robert Mugabe, as his government hunted down perceived PF-Zapu armed dissidents.

Mnangagwa was accused of being part of the massacres as he was the state security minister at the time.

A Daily News report indicated that several rights groups and academics had since called for a truth and reconciliation commission over the massacres. They argued that the matter could not be buried under the carpet as this would only polarise the frosty relations between local tribes that were affected.

Crises in Zimbabwe Coalition said that the government should immediately develop, through inclusive consultation, and roll out a citizen centred national healing and reconciliation programme.

However, according to NewsDay, speaking to journalists over the weekend, Dube said that the issue of the mass killings could be best handled by traditional leaders than politicians and academics.

Tshinga maintained that traditional leaders should come together to address the often controversial issue as they were spiritual issues involved.

"For me, Gukurahundi is more spiritual than political or academic. The chiefs must come together to lead all traditional or ritual processes to appease the spirits of the dead. I don't think the politicians can deal with Gukurahundi, they can only facilitate the way it is handled,' Dube was quoted as saying.

He also said that the atrocities which were once described by then president Robert Mugabe as "a moment of madness" should never be buried under the carpet.

He said:"We want closure, there must be closure. We need to find a way of apologising to the victims."

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Govt 'Withdraws Grace Mugabe's State Security' - Report

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly withdrawn ex-first lady Grace Mugabe's state security detail, with most aides… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.