10 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Zanaco Donates K1.5 Million Towards Cholera Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement Malambo

ZANACO has today donated K1.5 million to help the Ministry of Health intensify the fight against cholera.

ZANACO Head of Retail Banking Simon Chuma made the donation on behalf of Managing Director Henk Mulder to the Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya at the occasion of flagging off of the vaccination exercise against cholera in Kanyama Compound.

The donation will go towards the purchase of 130 x 10,000 litre water tanks, which will be used to provide clean water in the communities that are worst hit by cholera.

One of ZANACO's CSR focus areas is that of the provision of clean water and sanitation, and the bank believes that in order to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to the fight against cholera, access to clean water should be at the core of all interventions.

Zambia

Govt Imposes Curfew in Lusaka Struck By Cholera

The cholera outbreak in Zambia's capital Lusaka has left traders stranded after the central business district was shut… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.