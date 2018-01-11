Strand's Adin Masencamp delivered the best result of the seven South Africans in the world's premier event for surfers aged 18-and-under when he finished ninth at the Jeep World Junior Championship which ended in wind-affected one-metre waves at Bombo Beach in Kiama, NSW, Australia on Wednesday.

After opening his account with a third-place finish in his opening heat, Masencamp went on to blitz New Zealand's Kehu Butler in Round 2 before causing one of the biggest upsets of the event by eliminating Brazilian standout Mateus Herdy in Round 3.

Up against Indonesian Rio Waida and Yuji Nishi (JPN) in Round 4 on the final day of competition, the South African narrowly missed out in the tricky conditions that made wave selection a lottery as the top two in the heat progressed to the quarter-finals.

The men's title was won by Hawaii's Finn McGill who dominated the final against Japanese prodigy Joh Azuchi, putting together an electric performance to post two excellent wave scores, an 8.00 and an 8.90 to bring his accumulative total to 16.90. The Hawaiian linked together a chain of giant backside turns in the final heat, which saw Azuchi requiring a combination of two-scores to overtake McGill's lead.

'I can barely talk right now, it hasn't really sunk in just yet,' McGill said. 'After coming off an injury I wasn't expecting too much of a result at this event. I was never feeling in much of a rhythm and seemed to just be sneaking through heats. It all changed in my quarter-final and all of a sudden I began to build and feel the flow. Then once I was in the final I knew I had just one more heat to surf, so I just had to wait for the good ones and surf them well.'

The women's event was won by Vahine Fierro who was awarded a wildcard into the WJC after missing out on qualifying. The young Tahitian built on her performances through each round and saved her best performance until the final where she met good friend Summer Macedo of Hawaii.

Fierro took a commanding lead early with a 12.83 heat total awarded for a silky smooth approach in the trying conditions. Macedo failed to find a rhythm leaving Fierro to become the first ever WSL World Champion to come from Tahiti.

Top South African finisher in the women's event were Salt Rock's Sophie Bell and uMhlanga's Kayla Nogueira who ended joint 13th.

The results of the WSL Africa squad that participated in the Jeep World Junior Championship were:

Men

=9. Adin Masencamp (Strand)

=13. Jake Elkington (Kommetjie)

=13. Joshe Faulkner (Jeffreys Bay)

=25. Max Elkington (Kommetjie)

=25. Ford van Jaarsveldt (Kommetjie)

Women

=13. Sophie Bell (Salt Rock)

=13. Kayla Nogueira (uMhlanga)