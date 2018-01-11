10 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 4,000 Naguru Police Officers Stranded As Eviction Starts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — About 4,000 police officers who have been residing in Naguru Police Barracks are stranded with nowhere to go after they were asked to vacate the 60-acre land that was parcelled out to a Chinese investor.

The desperate officers, who were in the company of their families, have sought refuge in the neighbouring slums as they await to be resettled.

Others were yesterday seen around Ntinda-Nakawa road asking for means from well-wishers to transport their families to Kikandwa Police Barracks near Kakiri in Wakiso District.

But the police officers say the new place cannot accommodate more than 1,000 of their colleagues.

Some of the officers in the affected category said they have been told to relocate to Nsambya Police Barracks and other city police stations, which are also congested.

One officer, who is supposed to reside in the police barracks, said he is going to rent outside because he has not been able to get a house.

Police gave a Chinese firm, Tip Top Investments Limited the police land for a 49-year lease subject to automatic renewal.

In exchange, the Chinese firm will construct a forensic laboratory, which is expected to cost Shs174b, and also provide training for officers.

The lab will be built on a separate site, which is about 200 metres away from where the police barracks sits.

However, Mr Samuel Lubega, the spokesperson of the police directorate of administration, said yesterday: "What is happening isn't an eviction but a relocation. The officers are being relocated to Kikandwa near Kakiri. They have to leave the area to allow the development of the place."

Mr Lubega said they will relocate the officers in phases.

"We can't leave our officers without accommodation. All those who are entitled to houses will get them."

"Those who claim they haven't got should bring it to the attention of their superiors other than running to the press," he said.

Background

Housing deficit. Police have a strength of 43,000 officers, but have a shortage of 30,000 housing units.

Initially, British investor Ahadi Consortium had been given the green light by the Ministry of Finance to build houses for police officers on the same land and use part of it to construct commercial buildings, which it would own for at least 50 years and hand over ownership of all the property to police.

Besides, the investor was to redevelop Nsambya barracks, Naguru-Ntinda barracks, Kira Police Station, Wandegeya Police Station, and two other plots on Mabuwa and Acacia roads in Kampala.

The project stalled.

Uganda

Voting for Opposition Is Suicidal, Says Museveni

President Museveni has said that parliament is like a bus park where everyone comes simply to talk but the actual… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.