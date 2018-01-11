Malawi: Majete Wildlife Hands Over K12 Million School Block to Chikwawa Communities

Chikwawa — There was joy, showering of songs of praises to Majete Wildlife Reserve and its officials on Monday when it handed over a two classrooms block to communities of Group Village Headman Kanyongolo in Chikwawa district.

Kanyongolo Primary School, established in 1902 which is under Senior Chief Chapananga in Chikwawa district has an enrolment of 1,502 pupils and had been using two classrooms block which were constructed under Community Development Fund (CDF) while other pupils were learning under trees.

During the handover ceremony of the block, Chikwawa District Council Vice Chairman, Clement Kamoto commended Majete Wildlife Reserve for supporting the school which he said the new school block would help in housing other learners.

"We are grateful for the help rendered and let me appreciate efforts made by community members in the surrounding villages for positively contributing towards this development. The two classrooms block handed over to us today has changed the face of the school," he observed.

Kamoto called on Majete officials to continue supporting government efforts before highlighting to learners benefits of education to early marriages.

Chikwawa District Education Manager (DEM), Chrissie Chimsale said the school block handed to the school would benefit the district as a whole.

"It's a good day as we are witnessing handing over of the two classrooms block. Our ministry strives in providing quality education to children. As such Majete ought to be commended for complimenting efforts by government to make education accessible to all," she explained.

Chimsale appealed to all learners as well as communities to take care of the classroom blocks.

The DEM emphasized on the need for both girls and boys to refrain from early marriages saying such practices affect their future.

African Parks Country Director, Patricio Ndadzera indicated that the presentation of the two classroom blocks to Kanyongolo communities was an expression of gratitude based on the continued good working relationship the park had with the communities.

"Let me also thank the government for the good working relationship that we have maintained for some time now. African Parks which is in over 10 African countries works with various organizations and correspondents in various areas such as agriculture, health, education among others.

We do all these because we can't forget the people around us. So, the handover ceremony of this multimillion kwacha two classrooms block is a way of helping to enhance education standards in the district as we all know education is everybody's right," he said

Ndadzera urged learners to work hard in school adding that although education was everybody's right; learners had the responsibility of working hard for them to excel in their studies.

He disclosed that African Parks had set aside K6.4 billion to manage Majete, Liwonde and Nkhotakota game reserves this year.

Ndadzera said the funds were earmarked for reallocation of lions from other parks to Majete in February while some would be used to implement social corporate responsibility programmes.