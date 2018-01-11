Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe Heckler Declared Liberation Hero

Photo: New Zimbabwe

'Boo boys' ring leader Cde Magura Charumbira was the man who led the youths who booed Grace Mugabe in Bulawayo.

ZANU PF has apparently gone against tradition by according liberation hero status to a party youth leader who died in a car accident this week.

The late ruling party's Bulawayo Central District chairperson Magura Charumbira, aged 34, died in a road accident along the Bulawayo-Harare highway on Monday.

He was famed for booing former first lady Grace Mugabe during a rally at White City Stadium which infuriated former president Robert Mugabe, as he accused his then deputy and eventual successor Emmerson Mnangagwa of inciting the party youths to denigrate him.

Mnangagwa was later sacked from both the party and government while Charumbira was hauled before the courts for the act. He was later acquitted.

Following Charumbira's tragic death, the Zanu PF Bulawayo Province recommended that he be accorded a liberation war hero status, even though he did not participate in the liberation struggle.

In a statement, Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu said the president had acceded to the request.

"His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa has conferred a Liberation Hero status to the late Cde Magura Magura Charumbira who died on 8 January 2018 at Norton. The family can be contacted through our Bulawayo Provincial Office.

"I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his dependents. He is from Masvingo Province," read the letter.

The unprecedented move is likely to confirm Mugabe's suspicion that Mnangagwa had allegedly hired the youths to heckle the first family.

Since his ascendancy to the presidium in November last year Mnangagwa has been seen as propping up lieutenants from Midlands and Masvingo provinces where he enjoys massive support.