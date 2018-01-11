11 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chihuri Sued for U.S.$3 Million Over Torture

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Augustine Chihuri.

A Harare businessman on Wednesday sued outgoing ZRP Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri for $3m, accusing the police chief of torture and harassment.

Through his lawyers, Bigboy Pachirera claimed that Chihuri also robbed him several vehicles and a house.

Lawyer Rungano Mahuni said the seized property has since been registered under Chihuri's name and a company called Kidsdale Enterprises said to be owned by the police chief.

The vehicles Chihuri allegedly seized include a Jeep Cherokee, Mercedes Benz ML 350 and a number of trucks while the house based in Old Highfield was said to be worth $50,000.

Last December President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the unpopular Chihuri would be going on leave pending retirement.

Mnangagwa immediately appointed Deputy Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga as acting ZRP Commissioner-General.

