Nigeria: FEC Approves N5.4bn for Enugu-Otukpo Road Repairs

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N5.44 billion for the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Otukpo road.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the cabinet meeting.

He said the contract was for the Gboko section of the 9th Mile/Otukpo road that links Enugu State to Benue State.

The minister said the council expected that the project would be completed in 24 months.

He said the Benue section is already under construction, so, what we have just done is to award the 36 kilometers that connect the Enugu section to the road.

"This is a major agrarian connectivity in support of our agricultural policies. The council approved that memorandum, the award was to the existing contractor who is already working on the Benue section so that we should have a seamless deployment of machines and materials to site," he said