11 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram May Be Killing Under the Guise of Herders - Momoh

Tagged:

Related Topics

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh yesterday called for caution in treating the killings in parts of the country as being caused by Fulani herdsmen.

Momoh, a former Minister of Information, gave the assessment in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said criminal, including Boko Haram, might be hiding under Fulani herdsmen to unleash terror in some communities in the country.

"We should be careful in the way we see the killings in some parts of the country so that we can have a better understanding of dealing with the problem.

"Some criminals, such as cattle rustlers and even Boko Haram insurgents can also hide as Fulani herdsmen to unleash terror on Nigerians.

"The herdsmen we used to know were not carrying AK47, how we have come to this problem of killings calls for proper understanding.

"It is not a political matter but a matter that needs understanding and attention because it involves lives," he said.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in the delivery of his electoral promises.

"For example, let us look at the area of security before Buhari came in, the Boko Haram insurgents were operating almost uninhibited, to the extent of seizing territories.

"But for Buhari's intervention, Only God knows what would have happened to the country because of Boko Haram," he said.

Nigeria

Zakzaky May Die in Detention - Shi'ites

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, yesterday, raised the alarm that their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaky, who had… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.