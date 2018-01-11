11 January 2018

Nigeria: Govt Calls for Global Support Against Human Traffickers

By Abdullateef Salau

The federal government has called for the support and cooperation of the international community in the arrest and prosecution of human traffickers.

Nigerian government scaled up its efforts to combat human trafficking since the discovery that thousands of African migrants especially Nigerians on the sea route to Europe, were trapped in slave camps in Libya where they were sold for US$400 per head.

Aside the continuous mass evacuations of stranded Nigerians from Libya, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it has arrested hundreds of suspected human traffickers, as well as rescued and rehabilitated victims.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hajiya Khadijat Bukkar Ibrahim, at the African Ministerial Conference on Migration in Rabat, Morocco, said Nigeria would continue to seek support from relevant partners to ensure those involved in human trafficking were prosecuted.

The Minister, according to a statement by her media aide, Ibrahim Aliyu, specifically called for more support in the areas of information sharing, capacity building, and border management.

She told the gathering that plans were underway to confiscate proceeds of human traffickers to support victims of the inhuman act.

