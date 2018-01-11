South Africa: J'Something Reflects On Becoming a Father and the Busy Year That Was 2017

In an interview with Gareth Cliff, Mi Casa front-man J'Something reflected on the year that was, becoming a father, and spoke about his dreams for 2018.

J had quite a year in 2017 - running his own restaurant, releasing a cookbook, touring as part of Mi Casa, and playing judge on SA's version of popular cooking show My Kitchen Rules .

Speaking to Gareth on CliffCentral, the star says even though he had a good year, he's still trying to get back to the love he had for music: "I had a challenging year, but it was a good year. Mi Casa and music as a whole, it's a weird thing. I'm still adjusting. I'm still trying to get back into that love that I had for music. Cause music's become a bit of a job and I don't like that, so it's been very tough at times."

Usually one to keep his private life to himself, J also opened up about becoming a father, still being careful not to give too much away. "Also something that I've never mentioned in the world as well is that I have a laaitie (son). I have a first-born child. I haven't really spoken about this," he told Gareth, adding: "That added to the year that 2017 was."

According to the singer, another tough personal moment for him was when his mother suffered a mild heart attack: "That was a very, very tough moment. Something that I've never shared with the world."

Looking forward to the new year, J says he still has many dreams which he wishes to fulfill, including doing his own cooking festival. "I really want to do a Something's Cooking festival where we incorporate music and food and celebrate South Africa through that."

Source: The Juice