11 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Saraki Recalls Members From Break to Probe Incident

By Azimazi Momoh Jimoh

Abuja — Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has directed members of the Adhoc Committee on Security to immediately resume sitting and work throughout the weekend in order to produce an interim report for the consideration of the general chamber next week.

He noted that the killings were clear indications that the nation's security architecture needs rejigging.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said: "The sad situation in Benue State shows some fundamental faults in our security system. There is a clear failure of intelligence gathering, analysis and response time. Our security agencies must be totally overhauled in terms of equipment, specialisation, funding, training and staffing.

"This was why the Senate, in November last year, set up a special committee led by Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, to work with security agencies and review the entire system with a view to identifying what is required in terms of laws, process, procedure, funding and other necessities for us to have a solid security system which can be proactive in identifying potential threats, responding to them on time and preventing any breach."

Noting that security was the first responsibility of any government, Saraki added: "We cannot wait for the time they planned to conclude their recommendations. They must fast-track their schedule.

"We must immediately support the executive in solving this problem. We cannot afford the shedding of blood as we approach another election year."

