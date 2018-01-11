11 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Aregbesola Urges Nigerians to Pray for Buhari's Son

Iwo — Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf.

Aregbesola made the call while speaking at the closing of 19th edition of the Annual National Conference of the Jama'atu Ta'awunil Muslimeen (Society of Nigeria) on Wednesday in Iwo

According to the governor, the comfort of the president is the comfort of all.

Aregbesola described prayer as the only instrument that could rescue Nigeria from some of its predicaments.

He called on religious leaders to intensify prayers for president Buhari, his sick son as well as for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country.

According to him, apart from prayer being a powerful part of our existence as human beings, it is pertinent for every believer to pray for his or her leaders.

"I am happy that every religion emphasises this, and it is something important we can do to support the present administration by praying and fasting for our leaders.

"As we all know the condition of the President's son, I urge Nigerians regardless of our socio-economic, political and ethnic

