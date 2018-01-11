11 January 2018

Nigeria: Funke Akindele to Star in Hollywood Blockbuster Avengers - Infinity Wars

Photo: Funke Akindele
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, is having quite the 2018. She is set to star in one of the year's most anticipated movies, Avengers: Infinity Wars, teaming up with international movie stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth.

Other big names in the movie set to be released later in 2018 are Scarlett Johansson, Bernicio Del Toro, and Chris Evans, while Bradley Cooper and Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel feature in voice acting roles.

According to popular movie review website IMDB, Akindele is cast as a member of Dora Milaje, a team of women who serve as personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, the spiritual leader of Wakanda.

The wikipedia page for the movie also featured the actress with her role pencilled down. This is exciting as it further cements the relationship between Nollywood and Hollywood. Recall that Hollywood screen diva Vivica. A. Fox starred in 30 days in Atlanta, which was a Nollywood production.

In the sequel to Avengers: Age of Ultron , Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet -- the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

The movie is set to be released in the Netherlands on April 28.

