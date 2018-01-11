11 January 2018

Nigeria: Funke Akindele Named As Starring in Hollywood Movie, "Avengers - Infinity War"

By Jayne Augoye

A Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has reportedly made her Hollywood debut in Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War".

Her name appeared on a line-up provided by IMDb, a reputed online database known for listing latest film projects.

Akindele has been listed as a member of a long list of casts and will play a member of the Black Panther's guards, Dora Milaje.

The Dora Milaje are superior women recruited from every tribe of the fictional Wakanda who serve as the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther.

She might feature alongside Hollywood hot shots, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson and others. .

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the 41-year-old actress for a confirmation of the report. She was yet to provide a response at the time of filing this report.

An earlier release, "Avengers 2: Age of Ultron", saw the filmmakers feature a place named Lagos in a fighting scene where some Marvel superheroes engaged themselves in battle.

If the report concerning the actress' involvement in the film is true, it will be the first time a Nigerian-born actor will appear in a Hollywood superhero movie.

The "Avengers: Infinity War" movie, which is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has been set for a May 4, 2018, release.

