Namibia: Nakathila Moves Up the Rankings

NAMIBIA's WBO Africa super featherweight champion, Jeremiah Nakathila has moved up the WBO rankings to number six in the world following his victory against South Africa's Sibusiso Zingange on 2 December last year.

Nakathila, who recently changed his nickname from 'No Respect' to 'Low Key' was previously ranked ninth in the world by the WBO, but following his sixth round knock out of Zingange he has now moved up to number six.

That was Nakathila's 14th professional victory in 15 fights with his only defeat coming against Evgeny Chuprakov of Russia in November 2016.

Vasyl Lomachenko of Ukraine, one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world, is the current WBO junior lightweight world champion, while Masayuki Ito of Japan is the number one contender. Miguel Roman of Mexico is ranked second and Chuprakov third.

According to a press release issued by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Academy, Nakathila was delighted with the news.

"I am excited about my improved world rating. Joining the MTC Sunshine team has been the best decision of my boxing career and I know that 2018 will hold great things for me," he said.

"The junior lightweight division is very competitive with Lomachenko being the current world champion, but I'm not intimidated and I'll do my best to continue winning until I get the number one spot," he added.

His promoter and trainer Nestor Tobias was very excited about Nakathila's potential.

"This boy is the future of boxing. We are excited to have so much talent in our gym, we have the depth in so many weight classes and this talent is testimony that our future is bright and that we will continue to make a positive mark on the international boxing scene," he said.

"Nakathila is focussed and hardworking and the fact that he continues to fight tough opponents can only do his world ratings good," he added.

Several other Namibian boxers also feature on the WBO's December rankings.

Paulus 'Hitman' Moses is ranked second in the lightweight rankings and will fight the number one ranked Raymundo Beltran of Mexico for the world title in the United States on 16 February.

Sakaria Lukas, the WBO Africa featherweight champion, is ranked third in the world and could soon also get a shot at the Mexican Oscar Valdez's world title.

Joseph Diaz of the United States is the number one ranked contender, Mark Magsayo of the Philippines is ranked second.

Lukas, who is still unbeaten after 21 fights has moved ahead of big name fighters like former WBA and IBF unified super bantamweight champion Carl Frampton of Great Britain, who is now ranked fourth, and the former WBA super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg of Great Britain, who is ranked 10th.

Another boxer that a lot is expected of is Walter Kautondokwa who is ranked sixth in the world in the middleweight division.

Kautondokwa is still undefeated after 16 fights, of which 15 came via knockout or technical knockout. He won the Africa middleweight title in August 2016 and in June last year added the IBF Continental Africa middleweight title after beating Obodai Sai of Ghana on a fifth round TKO.

Julius Indongo, who last year lost his WBA and IBF super lightweight titles to Terence Crawford of the United States is now ranked 10th by the WBO.