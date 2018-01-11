Namibia: Warriors Relish CHAN Adventure

BRAVE WARRIORS' utility player Emilio Martin believes they can make a lasting impression on the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan), which kicks off in Morocco this weekend.

Namibia may be ranked outsiders for the competition, but that has not dampened enthusiasm in the squad.

The Brave Warriors face the Ivory Coast, Uganda and Zambia in the group phase. Having come through qualifying under adverse circumstances, Martin says they are more than capable of reaching the knock-out stages.

A favourable result on Sunday against the Ivorian Elephants, Chan semi-finalists in 2014, will definitely fan the flames.

"Even though we are underdogs in the championship, I believe we will win our first game," Martin told the NFA website.

The versatile player offers head coach Ricardo Mannetti the option of deploying him as a ball-playing centre-back or grafting central midfielder.

The Black Africa captain is keen to impress after being rewarded for his steady displays in the MTC Namibia Premiership.

His last appearance for the Brave Warriors was in 2015 against Zambia in an international friendly.

"I trust in our individual talents, and I believe that the technical team has done its best to try and incorporate all the different skills and techniques that the players have in one team," he observed.

Useb called up

Skill, technique and bags of confidence are attributes synonymous with Kleophas Desmond Useb, a relative unknown who forced his way into Mannetti's Chan plans.

The 23-year-old Life Fighters' winger from Outjo in the Kunene Region is humbled by his inclusion in the national team, and like Martin is looking to grab his chance.

"I joined Life Fighters this season from Outjo's Black Africa Warriors, and here I am in the national team. I'm so happy and excited, and looking forward to the challenge ahead. To make it this far is not easy, and it gives me confidence that the technical team believes in me. I have to continue doing my best this time for my country when I get a chance to play at the Chan," he said.

"I was called up to the first training camp of 31 players, and I just kept doing my thing, and here I am going to Morocco with the team. It's as a dream come true for me, and what makes it extra special is that it is happening in my first season in top-flight football," said Useb.

The Brave Warriors were yesterday due to leave Tunis, where they have been camping since 28 December, for their Marrakech base in Morocco.