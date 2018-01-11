Namibia: Zandberg Swimming Camp Hailed a Success

About 35 swimmers from across Namibia and South Africa attended this year's Gerhard Zandberg training camp which was held in the coastal town of Swakopmund from 3 to 7 January.

Zandberg, a former world record holder in the 50m backstroke discipline, a feat he achieved at the 2007 world championships and a revered 100m backstroke swimmer from South Africa, hosted the annual training camp to help Namibian swimmers for the long-course season.

This year's training camp was conducted by Dentie Louw, the coach of Swakopmund Swimming Club.

Namibian swimming clubs that participated at this year's training camp include; Aqua Swimming & Fitness, Dolphins Swimming and Swakopmund Swimming Club.

Some of the notable Namibian swimmers who attended the four-day training camp include Eliphas Nakaleke, who broke a couple of records in the boys' u9 division.

Nakaleke broke the 50m butterfly record in a time of 39,85 seconds, bettering the record time he had set at 41,33 seconds in 2017.

Jose Canjulo, Mikah Burger and Ariana Naukushu were also some of Namibia's top young swimmers who attended.

Sports Commissioner, Peter Wilson told Nampa recently that such training camps and initiatives are needed as it is a great way of improving swimmers' skills as well as allowing swimmers from various clubs to socialise rather than compete.

"Experienced swimmers took profit from the training camp and shared a lot of knowledge and expertise with the young swimmers, which is really a good thing when it comes to the development of the sport," he said. - Nampa