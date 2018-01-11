South Africa: Houses Set Alight in Rustenburg Protest

Several houses have been set alight and people injured in ongoing violent protests in Rustenburg on Wednesday afternoon, North West police said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said it remained unclear what sparked the violent protests, but indications were that "the burnt houses are those occupied by foreign nationals".

On Monday violence erupted at a local taxi rank. It was alleged that taxi drivers were involved in a clash with suspected drug dealers.

Mokgwabone said it was unclear how many people were involved in Wednesday's "criminal acts".

"The police are currently working very hard to bring normality in the area," Mokgwabone said in a statement.

"Residents are urged to remain calm and comply with the directives given by law enforcement officials."

North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane called on the public to work together with law enforcement officials.

"Those who are doing this must know that they are committing crime and that drastic action will be taken including against our own members who are involved in criminal activities," Motswenyane added.

Source: News24