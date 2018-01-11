10 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Magistrate Shot and Killed in His Driveway

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 50-year-old magistrate was killed in his driveway in Bronkhorstspruit on Wednesday afternoon upon his return from the Cullinan Magistrate's Court, Gauteng police confirmed.

Police were deployed to the scene shortly after 16:00 when neighbours heard gunshots and discovered the body of the magistrate, police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told News24.

It is unclear whether the magistrate was shot while seated in his vehicle.

The name of the magistrate will be released once his relatives have been informed, Dlamini said.

He said it was unknown how many suspects were involved in the incident.

The motive behind the murder is unknown.

"There were no eyewitnesses," Dlamini added.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cryptocurrencies - Digital Gold, a Bubble or an Investment Case?

Bitcoin is now a ubiquitous conversation piece at dinner parties (even the fun types the authors are not invited to),… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.