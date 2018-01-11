South Africa: Magistrate Shot and Killed in His Driveway

A 50-year-old magistrate was killed in his driveway in Bronkhorstspruit on Wednesday afternoon upon his return from the Cullinan Magistrate's Court, Gauteng police confirmed.

Police were deployed to the scene shortly after 16:00 when neighbours heard gunshots and discovered the body of the magistrate, police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told News24.

It is unclear whether the magistrate was shot while seated in his vehicle.

The name of the magistrate will be released once his relatives have been informed, Dlamini said.

He said it was unknown how many suspects were involved in the incident.

The motive behind the murder is unknown.

"There were no eyewitnesses," Dlamini added.

Source: News24