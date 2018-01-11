South Africa: School Governance - Less About Asserting Power, More About Recognition and Respect

analysis

In October 2017, the Department of Basic Education published the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (BELA). BELA proposes to amend the South African Schools Act, and the Employment of Educators Act - which, if accepted, will have far-reaching implications for schools. By FARANAAZ VERIAVA and THABANG POOE.

The more contentious proposed amendments in the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act were related to powers of School Governing Bodies (SGBs). The Bill provides for a limitation of SGB powers in relation to several functions, including appointment processes, as well as introducing an approval process for policies done by the SGBs.

But before dealing with BELA and the principles we submit should guide any proposed amendments to school governance provisions, perhaps it's important to deal with the context of schooling in our country, as well as the reasons behind the adoption of the decentralised school governance.

The South African public schooling system is known to be a 'fundamentally bifurcated' or 'hybrid' education system, in terms of which there are two different systems of schooling. The first being the well-resourced schools which are the wealthy independent and former model-C schools, and to a lesser extent, the former Indian schools. The second schooling system caters...