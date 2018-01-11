11 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 200 Migrants From Nigeria, Others Drown in Mediterranean

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Illegal migration.

It was a tragic start to New Year for migrants from Nigeria and other countries as hundreds of them crossing to Italy and Spain were feared dead in the Mediterranean Sea, the International Organisation for Migration, IOM, has said.

IOM's Public Information Officer in Libya, Christine Petré, reported that the boats carrying the migrants departed from the coastal towns of Azzawiyah and Al Khums in Libya.

"Most of the survivors hail from African countries, including Senegal, Mali and Nigeria. The Libyan Cost Guard reported that eight were from Bangladesh while two were from Pakistan," Petré said.

According to IOM, and a report released by Libya's Coast Guard, about 100 people on board remain missing.

The UN migration agency said its officials were present at the disembarkation point in Tripoli and provided the survivors with food and water.

Othman Belbeisi, Chief of IOM Libya Mission, said on Wednesday that about 200 migrants or refugees had died or gone missing in the Mediterranean Sea with up to 100 unaccounted for since Saturday.

"It's very distressing that during the first 10 days of 2018 we have seen close to 800 migrants rescued or intercepted off the Libyan coast, with more lives lost at sea.

"More has to be done to reduce irregular unsafe movements of people along the Central Mediterranean route," Belbeisi said.

According to him, the tragedy came at a time when Mediterranean migrants' death dropped sharply as IOM recorded only 26 on the Mediterranean Sea lanes in December 2017.

Mr. Belbeisi said while January 2017 had witnessed some 254 deaths, this week's reports suggest that the start of 2018 may be even deadlier.

IOM reported on Tuesday that 81 Mediterranean Sea deaths of migrants or refugees were recorded in the first eight days of the year with five in Western Mediterranean waters off Spain and Morocco and the rest between Italy and Libya.

In the latest, and third deadliest, shipwreck in the Mediterranean since Saturday, the Libyan Coast Guard rescued three rubber boats with 279 migrants made up of 19 women, 243 men, 13 boys and four girls, in an operation lasting at least 12 hours.

The UN migration agency said it continued to provide support and direct humanitarian assistance to the survivors of this latest tragedy, many of whom now are at Libya's Tajoura detention centre. (NAN)

Nigeria

Saraki, Kanu, Dasuki, Other Top Court Cases Expected in 2018

The expected return of Senate President Bukola Saraki to the dock for alleged false asset declaration and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.