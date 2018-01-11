Tanzania: Police Arrest 5 in Diesel Theft Probe

Dar es Salaam — Five people have been arrested by police in Dar es Salaam in connection with the theft of diesel that was being siphoned off a pipeline in the city.

The suspects include a primary school teacher who was said to have been involved in selling fuel that was diverted through a pipe to the residence of a 63-year-old man said to be a former employee of the Tanzania Zambia Pipeline Authority (Tazama).

The main suspect is alleged to have tapped diesel through an underground pipe, which supplied the fuel to containers at his home located 20 metres from the pipeline in the city's Kigamboni area.

The suspect first allegedly drilled a different pipeline, but sealed it after discovering that it carried crude oil. He then drilled a second pipeline from which he tapped diesel.

The acting Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander, Mr Benedict Kitalika, said all six people who had been arrested so far, including the main suspect, were residents of Kigamboni.

He said five of the suspects were taken into custody after the house owner named them as his accomplices who helped him sell the diesel stolen from the pipeline.

"We questioned him and he admitted that he was not alone and that there were several people who were helping him to sell the fuel.

"We arrested the suspects in various parts of Kigamboni and we are currently questioning them and they will appear in court soon," Mr Kitalika said.