Nigeria: Police Deploys 4,300 Personnel for Anambra Senatorial Re-Run

Awka — The Anambra State police command says it has deployed 4,300 officers for Saturday 's rescheduled Anambra Central senatorial re-run election .

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar, who briefed reporters in Awka yesterday said three policemen would man each of the 1,448 polling units in the seven local government areas that make up the zone. The local government areas are Anaocha, Njikoka, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South and Dunukofia.

The CP warned politicians in the state to desist from any act capable of causing trouble, explaining that movement would be restricted in all the affected council areas during the exercise.

According to him, any group in any political party planning any evil during the exercise should have a rethink as his men would be everywhere to check mate such plots.

He said: "The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Anambra State Central Senatorial election is scheduled to take place on the 13th January, 2018 in 109 wards of the seven LGAs of the state.

"Based on this, the command wishes to inform the public that there will be restriction of movement within the affected local government areas.

"The police and other security agencies are ready to ensure that the electioneering campaigns and voting on 13th January, 2018 are conducted smoothly without public disturbance.

"We assure all political parties, candidates, supporters, including the general public, of their safety throughout the period of voting and collation.

"Anambra State is known for peaceful conduct of elections and I urge residents to be peaceful and orderly on the Election Day".

On the declaration of Chief Obiora Okonkwo of the People's Democratic Party PDP as the senator elect by a Federal High Court, Abuja, Umar said nobody had served the command with any court order stopping the election, adding that it is not the police that conduct elections.