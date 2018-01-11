South Africa: ASA Pay Tribute to Late Former President Ncinane

Athletics South Africa (ASA) pays tribute to their former President, Zandisile John Ncinane , who has passed away.

Ncinane, also nicknamed "Increase", was the inaugural co-president for Athletics South Africa with Judge Deon van Zyl (1992-1993).

The seasoned administrator, who has worked alongside former President Leonard Chuene and former General Secretary (the late) Mvuzo Mbebe, was one of the delegates who led the South African Amateur Athletics Congress to the Unity Talks that led to the birth of what is now ASA.

He has also subsequently held the positions of ASA Vice President, ASA Board Member and also served as the President of Border Athletics.

"Our condolences are extended firstly, to his entire dear family whom he leaves behind, for allowing him to pave the way for the sport of Athletics to what it is today," stated Aleck Skhosana, the President of ASA.

"We also share our sympathies with his friends and former colleagues for the loss.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of this dark cloud that has descended on athletics and the rest of the sports fraternity.

"Those who knew him, they will remember him for his vibrancy and his humour amongst those who worked with him. His legacy remains the foundation of what Athletics South Africa is built on.

"Together with athletes and the entire Athletics Family, we thank him for his immense contribution to our sport and we pray that God grants him eternal peaceful rest."

Source: Sport24