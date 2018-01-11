Nigeria: Govt Demolishes Don Waney's Mansion

Port Harcourt — The expansive country home of notorious killer, Johnson Igwedibia, a.k.a. Don Waney, in Aligwu, Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema Local Government Area, Rivers State, has been demolished on the orders of the Federal Government.

A community source told Vanguard that "soldiers and some government officials moved into the mansion of Don Waney with bulldozers on Tuesday and levelled every structure in sight.

Authorities at the 6th Division, Nigeria Army, which has been prominent in Don Waney's matter, declined to comment on the development, but security sources told Vanguard that the property stopped being Don Waney's when he turned fugitive.

According to one of the sources, "since the early hours of November 20, when we (security operatives) raided that house and he ran away, the property ceased to be his as we handed it over to the state government because any land anywhere belongs to the State.

"If somebody becomes a fugitive for any reason, his property becomes government's property. Let there be no narrative about Don Waney's house being demolished because he has no house, no property.

"The law is clear. Even if he has family they cannot come and lay claim to that property. Even if government demolished structures, that which was affected does not belong to him."

An opinion leader in Omoku said: "The commu-nity is further encouraged to chart a new course for lasting peace by this development.

"For long, that place has been a spot of murders and melting point for planning evil against innocent people by Waney."

The community is said to have made a strong case for the demolition of the premises following Government Nyesom Wike's Monday night broadcast, where he expressed government's move to take over the building.

According to the opinion leader, "Wike has ordered the demolition of property of suspected cultists and criminals in the past. What is good for previous kidnap and criminal suspects should also be extended to dead Don Waney."