Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, dismissed on Wednesday all members of the Board of Directors of the Angola Sovereign Fund.

According to a press note that reached Angop, the Angolan statesman sacked the following entities:

José Filomeno de Sousa dos Santos - Chairman of the Board of Directors; - Hugo Miguel Évora Gonçalves - Executive Director; - Miguel Damião Gago - Executive Director.

Subsequently, the President of the Republic appointed the following entities to the said Board of Directors:

- Carlos Alberto Lopes - Chairman; - Laura Alcântara Monteiro - Executive Directors; - Miguel Damião Gago - Executive Director; - Pedro Sebastião Teta - Executive Director; - Valentina de Sousa Matias Filipe - Executive Director.

Having been appointed to serve as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sovereign Fund of Angola, Carlos Alberto Lopes was dismissed, by a presidential decree also on Wednesday, from the position of Secretary for Social Affairs of the President of the Republic.

In another decree, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, appointed Maria de Fatima Republicano de Lima Viegas to the position of Secretary for Social Affairs of the President of the Republic.

Also on Wednesday, the Head of State appointed José Manuel Mena Abrantes to the position of Consultant to the President of the Republic.

However, for convenience of public service, the President of the Republic has appointed Lopo Fortunato Ferreira do Nascimento and Marcolino José Carlos Moco as Non- Executive Directors of SONANGOL-EP's Board of Directors.

Finally, João Lourenço appointed Francisca Salomé Massango de Brito to the position of General Director of the Financial Information Unit.

