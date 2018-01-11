Zimbabwe: It's Not Illegal to Support Grace - Moyo

Professor Jonathan Moyo has defended his support for former First Lady Grace Mugabe, saying it the decision is not a criminal but just legal political choice "anyone should be free to make without being punished".

The now exiled former higher education minister appeared Thursday morning on BBC's HARDtalk programme, in his first major mainstream media interview since the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe last November.

Moyo and allies from the so-called G40 Zanu PF faction were sworn to oppose ex-vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa from succeeding the nearly 94-year-old Mugabe.

The group enjoyed the support of Mugabe's wife Grace who was thought to be keen on taking over from her aged husband.

Challenged over his ties to the divisive former first lady, Moyo was defiant.

"First of all, it is not corrupt to support any particular politician to become any office holder whether its vice president, president. It can't be a crime in a constitutional democracy," he said.

Claiming to not have spoken to the Mugabe's since their ouster although he "looks forward to it", Moyo defended Grace's ambition for higher office.

"She was entitled one, to discharge her programme and two, express her views about who should occupy whatever office.

He however, denied there was plot for Grace to succeed her husband.

"It is false to allege that there was an attempt to elevate Dr Grace Mugabe, the former first lady."

Moyo repeated his criticism of Mnangagwa and the military coalition which facilitated his seizure of the power.

"What it happening here is that there is a group of people that sees itself as stockholders of Zimbabwe," he fumed.

"And this group is led by Emmerson Mnangagwa who is now president but de-facto the control of this group is by general Chiwenga, the former head of the Zimbabwe Defence forces, who is now vice president."

Mayo refused to disclose his whereabouts, maintaining that his life was in danger from the military after they tried to assassinate him on the night of the coup.