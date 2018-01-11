Tanzania: Tour Operator Licenses Tenure Extended By One Month

Dar es Salaam — The Ministry of Natural Resources has assured tour operators and safari outfitters that their business licenses which were supposed to expire by the end of 2017, can still be recognised up to January 31, 2018.

According to a public announcement that was issued by the ministry's permanent secretary and published in the media, all tourist transport agencies--on new and continuing registration--must submit copies of certificates they obtained when they applied for business licenses and registration of their tourist vehicles.

"Allprevious applicants are supposed to include a copy of 2017 business license. It's illegal to provide false information as that may result into revocation of the license," cautioned the announcement.

This announcement has been madefollowing theinitiation of a new fee structure for tour operators two weeks ago.

The fee structure that categorised tour operators according to car capacity, has an added category of small tour operators with less than three cars paying $500 equal to Sh1.1 million which is four times less from the previous pay of $ 2000 equal to Sh4.4 million.

Following the new structure, ministry projects robust growth in the tourism sector in 2018, as affordable and attractive services would now be available for tour operators.

The new fee structure for local operators is categorized as, less than three cars paying$ 500, four to 10 cars paying $2000 whereas 11 to 50 cars pay $3000 and more than 51 cars pay $ 5000.

For foreign operators is categorized as, from 10 to 30 cars pay $5,000, 31 to 50 cars pay $ 7,500 and more than 51 cars pay $10,000.