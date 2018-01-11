Zambia: 'Cholera Outbreak Poses Business Loss'

THERE is a risk of the economy coming to a standstill as products are moving slowly due to the closure of some trading areas as a result of cholera outbreak in the country.

Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) chief executive officer Chipego Zulu said there was need to facilitate safe business so that things did not come to a complete halt which would have other negative implications on the economy.

Ms Zulu said food manufacturers in particular were being impacted negatively by the current situation as food processing was currently the largest subsector supporting both agriculture and manufacturing.

She was speaking in an interview in Lusaka yesterday.

Ms Zulu said the association had engaged the manufacturers to ensure that they and their staff practised the highest standards in processing various products and ensuring their safety on the market.

She commended Government for the measures taken to ensure that the cholera outbreak was curbed saying there was need for enhanced sensitisation on the measures the general public could take to stop this scourge.

"The sector has certainly felt the negative implications of slowed business, which translates into lower sales as a result of the closing of various trading areas.

"We have engaged our manufacturers to ensure that they and their staff practice the highest standards in processing various products andensuring their safety on the market," Ms Zulu said.