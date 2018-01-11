11 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Explosion Rocks Oil Facility in Delta

Photo: The Guardian
By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri — A deafening explosion in the early hours of today rocked an oil facility allegedly belonging to Nigerian Gas Company, NGC, in Ejere community, Warri south local government area.

Residents told the Vanguard that the explosion caused panic in the area. " Most of us ran out of our houses when we heard the explosion at about 4am today, thinking it was Boko Haram that had invaded our community", Madam Ojijala said.

At press time military operatives had condoned off the area from newsmen.

Details soon

