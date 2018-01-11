11 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Over 657,000 PVCs Unclaimed in Oyo State - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State on Thursday said a total of 657, 267 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by their owners in the state.

The INEC's state Administrative Secretary, Mr Surajudeen Junaid, made the disclosure in an interview with the Newsmen in Ibadan.

Junaid urged those who had not collected the PVCs to come forward and collect the cards.

He also encouraged Nigerians who attained voting age to utilise the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration to obtain their voter cards.

The administrative secretary urged Nigerians to participate fully in the electoral process ahead of the 2019 elections and vote for candidates of their choice.

Junaid cautioned politicians against any act that would derail the electoral process, stressing that they must play by the rules.

He said the commission had intensified public enlightenment to educate the electorate on their rights and responsibilities in the electoral process.

