Zambia: Central Cholera Interventions Bear Fruit

CHOLERA cases in Central Province have significantly reduced in the past few days following the ongoing interventions that have seen the removal of vendors from the streets and closure of unsanitary buildings.

Kabwe, Kapiri Mposhi and Mumbwa districts have each recorded one death from the disease since it was detected in the province last week but new cases have been rare throughout the region.

According to figures obtained yesterday, Mumbwa district has the highest number of cases currently under treatment with seven people receiving medication at Mumbwa Urban Health Centre and Nangoma Rural.

Kabwe has two under treatment while the rest of the districts including Chisamba which had the highest at nine had all been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Kabwe Municipal Council (KMC) has continued to close private and public institutions that are not meeting the required health standards in a bid to stop the spread of the water borne disease.

A combined team of officers from the council, state police and military personnel on Monday swung into action to shut down several buildings around the Central Business District including Chitanda House which has more than 40 offices.

Apart from Chitanda, Zambeef's main outlet in Kabwe was also closed as well as Lunch Café, Chamo Complex, Savist Station and Restaurant, Imdaaf Enteprise and Food, and Femor Restaurant were also shut.

Kabwe acting town clerk Paul Mukuka who is also public health director said Chitanda House and other buildings would remain locked until they met the required standards.

He said it was unfortunate that Chitanda Building which is owned by the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) had, no disinfectors and had poor latrine facilities yet people continued operating as though everything was normal.

"We have closed seven business entities within CBD in an ongoing exercise, we have just gone close to 50 per cent we but know there may be more that may be affected.

"We found drums that have been there for a long time, the state of latrine accommodation does not warrant people to work in that building," Mr Mukuka said.