10 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Amangola Promotes Debates Against Corruption, Nepotism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — "Citizens and the Government, united in the fight against corruption and nepotism, for the moralization of society" is the theme that will dominate the debates on "The challenges of fighting corruption, nepotism and money laundering" in the country and for the Angolan community abroad, in a promotion of the Union of Local Associations of Angola (Amangola).

According to an Amangola press release that ANGOP had access to today, the initiative, scheduled for February this year, is part of the organization's Local Development Support Plan 2017/2022, entitled "I love my neighborhood "with five structuring projects.

The debates that will mark the anniversary of the beginning of the National Armed Liberation Struggle, to commemorate next month, will be promoted through the project "Community Dialogue for the Development of the Municipality", in the urban districts, neighborhoods, villages , kimbos, universities, schools and in the Angolan communities abroad.

The approaches will be developed in two sub-themes, the first being "The role and importance of citizen participation in combating corruption and nepotism" and the second "The social and economic benefits for citizens resulting from the fight against corruption and to nepotism. "

Angola

President Lourenço Fires Dos Santos's Son From Sovereign Fund

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, dismissed on Wednesday all members of the Board of Directors… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.