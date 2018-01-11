Angola: Amangola Promotes Debates Against Corruption, Nepotism

Luanda — "Citizens and the Government, united in the fight against corruption and nepotism, for the moralization of society" is the theme that will dominate the debates on "The challenges of fighting corruption, nepotism and money laundering" in the country and for the Angolan community abroad, in a promotion of the Union of Local Associations of Angola (Amangola).

According to an Amangola press release that ANGOP had access to today, the initiative, scheduled for February this year, is part of the organization's Local Development Support Plan 2017/2022, entitled "I love my neighborhood "with five structuring projects.

The debates that will mark the anniversary of the beginning of the National Armed Liberation Struggle, to commemorate next month, will be promoted through the project "Community Dialogue for the Development of the Municipality", in the urban districts, neighborhoods, villages , kimbos, universities, schools and in the Angolan communities abroad.

The approaches will be developed in two sub-themes, the first being "The role and importance of citizen participation in combating corruption and nepotism" and the second "The social and economic benefits for citizens resulting from the fight against corruption and to nepotism. "