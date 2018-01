Luanda — Angola and Burkina Faso meet on the 16th January in Agadir city for the opening of group D match of CHAN'2018 taking place in Morocco from Saturday (13.

The two teams met six times in the African Cup of Nations (CAN). But this will be the first time they lock horns in the African Championship designed for the local players.

In CAN, Burkina Faso had three victories against two for Angola and a draw.

Angola share group D along with Cameroon, Republic of the Congo and Burkina Faso.