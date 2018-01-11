10 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor Calls for Business Support

Moçâmedes — The national sport needs more support from the business community as, in addition to its congregational action, it stimulates tourism and social welfare, particularly basketball, for being the modality that dignifies the country in international competitions.

According to the governor of the province of Namibe, Carlos da Rocha Cruz, who was speaking to the press during the national under-14 basketball championship in both sexes, held in this city until the 15th January, called for greater support on entrepreneurs.

In this basket ball sport, Angola is 11 times African champion, has six appearances in Olympic games, African champions in under-16 (Madagascar'2014) and under-18 (Rwanda'2016).

"The holding of this championship will also encourage the promotion of tourism, one of the main references of the province," he said.

He added that the Government is interested in promoting and stimulating basketball (including street), and called on the Angolan federation of the sport, in partnership with provincial associations, to create massification projects and elaborate a program of regional and provincial championships.

