Rwanda: Man Arraigned in South African Court Over Murder of Rwandan Doctor

A man believed to be of Congolese origin was Wednesday arraigned before the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in connection with the death of Dr. Raymond Dusabe, a Rwandan doctor who was on holiday in Cape Town.

Dusabe' 42' a gynecological oncologist who worked at King Faisal Hospital in Kigali' was found dead in a flat in the South African city of Cape Town on Monday.

A brother to the deceased told The New Times Tuesday that the information they have is that the deceased's body was found decomposing, pointing to the fact that he could have died several days before his body was discovered.

He had reportedly been struck over the head with a blunt object.

According to South African media, the Swahili speaking suspect named Junior Kamono from the Democratic Republic of Congo - dressed in red skinny jeans' a hoodie and basketball sneakers - told acting magistrate Joe Magele that he would conduct his defense in English.

He was arrested after a police flying squad unit traced the doctor's car.

Rwandan ambassador in South Africa' Vincent Karega told The New Times the motive of the murder was yet to be ascertained.

The doctor and his alleged attacker reportedly met in Sea Point in the hours leading up to the attack, according to South African media.

He has been working at King Faisal since last year and the hospital earlier in the week joined the family in mourning him.

The hospital tweeted; "Saddened to announce the death of Dr. Raymond Dusabe. The administration wishes to express its most sincere sympathies to his family during this difficult time. His work here will not soon be forgotten. He will be greatly missed. May He Rest In Peace."

The last person said to have been in contact with the Dusabe was the owner of the flat where he was staying who is said to have been on holidays in Canada according to South African media. They last communicated via Whatsapp on December 28.