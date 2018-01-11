11 January 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Man Arraigned in South African Court Over Murder of Rwandan Doctor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Times Reporter

A man believed to be of Congolese origin was Wednesday arraigned before the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in connection with the death of Dr. Raymond Dusabe, a Rwandan doctor who was on holiday in Cape Town.

Dusabe' 42' a gynecological oncologist who worked at King Faisal Hospital in Kigali' was found dead in a flat in the South African city of Cape Town on Monday.

A brother to the deceased told The New Times Tuesday that the information they have is that the deceased's body was found decomposing, pointing to the fact that he could have died several days before his body was discovered.

He had reportedly been struck over the head with a blunt object.

According to South African media, the Swahili speaking suspect named Junior Kamono from the Democratic Republic of Congo - dressed in red skinny jeans' a hoodie and basketball sneakers - told acting magistrate Joe Magele that he would conduct his defense in English.

He was arrested after a police flying squad unit traced the doctor's car.

Rwandan ambassador in South Africa' Vincent Karega told The New Times the motive of the murder was yet to be ascertained.

The doctor and his alleged attacker reportedly met in Sea Point in the hours leading up to the attack, according to South African media.

He has been working at King Faisal since last year and the hospital earlier in the week joined the family in mourning him.

The hospital tweeted; "Saddened to announce the death of Dr. Raymond Dusabe. The administration wishes to express its most sincere sympathies to his family during this difficult time. His work here will not soon be forgotten. He will be greatly missed. May He Rest In Peace."

The last person said to have been in contact with the Dusabe was the owner of the flat where he was staying who is said to have been on holidays in Canada according to South African media. They last communicated via Whatsapp on December 28.

Rwanda

Umuganda - Rwanda's Day of Community Cleaning

WHEN the sun rises on the last Saturday of each month in Rwanda, it dawns over a country blanketed in silence. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.