Angola: Agrarian Institute of Cuanza Norte With Over 1,000 Vacancies

Ndalatando — The High Agrarian Institute (IMA) of the province of Cuanza Norte has available for this school year more than a thousand places for new students interested in attending the courses on Forest Resources, Plant and Animal Production.

The information was released today, Wednesday, to Angop, in the city of Ndalatando, by the director of the IMA of Cuanza Norte, Luciana Garcia, noting that the vacancies are for students in boarding school and external students.

She said courses lectures at IMA offer opportunities for students to raise their scientific knowledge in the areas of agronomy and animal production.

These courses, she said, help ensure the country's food self-sufficiency and respond to the challenges of diversifying the national economy.

Luciana Garcia considered positive the degree of academic achievement in 2017, in which 80 percent of the students passed.

In the academic year of 2017, the IMA of Cuanza Norte enrolled 520 students and classes were provided by 46 teachers, six of whom are Cuban nationals.