11 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Exposed - How Matatu Crews Are Robbing Passengers On Thika Superhighway

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Nairobi News
Matatus parked on Tom Mboya Street in the city centre.
By Mary Wambui

Passengers plying the busy Thika super highway have complained of an increase in the number of incidents in which they have been robbed of their mobile phones, money, laptops and other valuables by robbers operating as matatu crews.

Recent victims of the robberies include Gacororo Secondary School staff, a journalist, a son to a senior Kiambu officer and students from Kenyatta University-Ruiru campus and Nairobi Institute of Business Studies-Thika road campus.

On Tuesday, Ms Joyce Atieno, a teacher at Gacororo Secondary School in Juja, lost her phone and cash after a matatu crew stole from her and threw her out.

"I was in shock and could not read the matatu's number plate or Sacco name. I later reported the matter to Juja police station," she said.

Last week, a Thika-based journalist lost his phone in a similar manner and reported the incident at Ruiru police station.

At the station, a senior officer also said his son's laptop was stolen by a matatu crew along the road.

Juja police commander Patricia Nasio yesterday urged passengers to be careful.

"If you suspect something might be amiss just wait for the next matatu. If you're robbed, try to establish the matatu's Sacco and number plate and report the matter to us," she said.

