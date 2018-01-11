Windhoek — Much travelled Black Africa Football Club versatile playmaker Emilio 'Marry-Boy' Martin makes his much anticipated long overdue return to the Brave Warriors set-up following a long absence after he was strangely cold-shouldered by the Warriors' technical staff.

The lanky defender, who can play in almost all positions on the field, last played for the national team in 2015 and his return at Africa's second tourney, the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), which gets underway in Morocco this weekend, will be a welcome boost.

The Black Africa skipper's club form has been so devastating that selectors were obliged to recall the skillful centre back to the Warriors squad.

Martin formerly played for Civics, Orlando Pirates and Ramblers and went on to make his debut for the Warriors in 2013. He is highly confident the team will win their first match against Ivory Coast, when the Warriors open their assault in the three-week continental showpiece.

"I trust in our individual talents and strongly believe the technical team has done its best to try and incorporate all the different skills and techniques we possess within the squad. But even though we are the underdogs in the championship, I still believe we will manufacture a decent result in our opening match," enthuses the beanpole defender.

Martin can play in both defence and midfield, which certainly adds depth to the Warriors' options and with his vast experience, he is likely to play a major role in propelling the team to succeed at their maiden appearance in the CHAN finals. His last appearance for the Warriors team was in 2015 against Zambia in an international friendly. The Namibians have been on an extensive training camp in Tunis, Tunisia since last month preparing for the finals before proceeding to their base in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The Warriors are paired with continental powerhouse Ivory Coast, Uganda and Southern African neigbours Zambia in group B in the 16-nation tourney. The top two best placed teams from each of the four groups advance to the quarterfinals.