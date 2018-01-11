Liberia: 'We Need Selfless Speaker' - Incoming Bong County Lawmaker

Monrovia — As the House of Representatives move to elect its new Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Bong County District #6 newly elected lawmaker Moima Briggs Mensah has called on her colleagues to elect leaders that will seek the interest of the Liberian people.

"We expect to have a Speaker that will take decision to benefit the greater portion of the population of our beloved country, we don't want to see a speaker that will seek self-interest," the incoming representative told FrontPage Arica in an interview on Tuesday, January 9.

Madam Mensah said Liberians have come a long way to keep being disappointed in the lawmakers they elect, saying, "The House of Representative should be a place where the citizens will find hope when society or the executive disappoint them".

Liberia's National Legislature has been branded as a "rubber stamp" legislature and accused of not doing much to attend to the plights of constituents they represent.

The legislature, which has oversight responsibilities, has come under public attack for signing concession contracts that are not in the interest of Liberians.

But representative-elect Mensah called on the 54th legislature to perform to the expectation of the Liberian people.

She noted that if a "good speaker" that has the country at heart is elected to preside over the affairs of the of the House of Representatives, the country will be develop through the making of decision.

"If the Speaker is wise and makes or takes good decision to govern his colleagues, things will obviously go the way of the people that we all serve," she said.

In September, Nimba County Senior Senator, Prince Y. Johnson told FrontPageAfrica that President Ellen Johnson had direct influence over the Legislative Branch of government - something he asserted hinders that branch of government from functioning independently.

She was unclear about her support to anyone of the candidates seeking the speakership, but said all of those that have expressed interest have engaged her.

"Yes, I have been receiving calls from all of those who expressed interest in the speakership, but I haven't assured anyone yet and I hope that the rightful person will be elected," she said.

The 54th Legislature is poised to see several new faces as many incumbents have been shown the exit door by the electorates.

Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, head of the Special Presidential Task Force, is one of the new faces joining the legislature from Grand Kru County.

He conquered Representative Numene Batekwa of District 2.

Former Speaker of the House, J. Alex Tyler for example, is currently on trial for allegedly using his position at the time to effect changes in the Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC) laws in order to pave way for the awarding of the Wologizi concession area to Sable Mining.