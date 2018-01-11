Liberia: Jewel Suffered Intimidation As Wife to Charles Taylor - Ghana's Prelate

Photo: facebook.com/jewel.howardtaylor

Vice President-elect Jewel Howard Taylor, Ex-wife of former President Charles Taylor

Monrovia — Nicholas Duncan Williams, Archbishop of the Christian Action Faith Ministries (CAFM) in Accra, Ghana says Liberia's Vice President-elect Jewel Howard Taylor endured intimidation as First Lady of Liberia, adding that the international community misinterpreted her situation.

Senator Howard Taylor recently attended CAFM while visiting Ghana where she openly expressed gratitude for prayers the church rendered her during the fiercely contested 2017 presidential election in Liberia.

At the start of the service, she broke down in tears appreciating and begging God for mercy.

Archbishop Williams and his congregation offered Liberia's incoming Vice President prayers and said she had also suffered the atrocity of her former husband - jailed Liberian leader Charles Taylor - although she played a low profile and kept quiet.

"We commend senator Jewel Taylor for not dishonoring him for the pains and afflictions and all that he subjected her to, that she never spoke out publicly to dishonor him and didn't join the international community and his enemies to kill him but was silent and endured in silence that one day you will vindicate her," Archbishop Williams prayed.

He said Senator Howard Taylor also faced intimidation from her ex-husband but endured it in silence, kept quiet to preserve her integrity.

"It's been a long journey, a journey of ups and down, a journey of misrepresentation, false accusation," the preacher said, adding that "lot of lies" were disseminated about her due to her past status as first lady to Charles Taylor, now facing 50 years prison in a British prison.

"Even when she was first lady I used to meet her and I know as first lady, she used to ask for appointment to meet her husband as compared to other women but she didn't complain," the Bishop said.

The Special Court for Sierra Leone (SCSL) indicted Taylor due to his role commission of war crimes.

He was indicted on 17 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity based on his role in directly supporting the actions of the rebel Revolutionary United Front, which committed widespread and systematic attacks on the civilian population of the country.

The charges against Taylor include terrorizing civilians, mass murder, rape, abduction, force labor, and cutting off of limbs.

The crimes of Ex-Liberian leader affected several of his associates including his ex-wife who was placed on a United Nations travel ban in 2004 and was lifted in 2012.

The ban tinted the image of the outgoing Bong County Senator within the international community for almost eight years and when she won the vice presidential candidate slot to football star Senator George Weah, on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change, it began another challenge separating her political ambition from her ex-husband's world crimes.

Archbishop Williams, at his church service, praised Senator Howard-Taylor for being resilient.

In his prayers, the bishop prophesized that the vice President-elect will not be "implicated by any means neither be discredited", adding, "You and the President will not be impeach by any means."

He said any attempt by anyone or group of people to divide the Senator Howard-Taylor and President-elect George Weah will be "Bombarized" and exposed.

Howard Taylor thanked the CAFM for the prayers offered for Liberia adding "I know it is not over, we should continue to pray for us and with us, that whatever God's plan for our nation we will fulfill it and that the devil will not overturn the things we should do".