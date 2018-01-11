Namibia: Truck Collides With Ambulance

Ongwediva — A patient and her relative were seriously injured yesterday morning after an ambulance transporting them to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital collided with a heavy-duty truck.

The incident occurred at Omatando village in Ongwediva in the morning around 11h00.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver who was heading to Unam failed to stop and give the right of way to the ambulance.

Eyewitnesses who refused to be named said oxygen cylinders in the ambulance hit the unidentified passenger accompanying the patient, on the face and back, causing unspecified injuries. The ambulance driver and his assistance escaped unharmed.

Efforts to confirm the condition of the two victims at the hospital proved futile at the time of going to print.

However, New Era spoke to the driver of the ambulance who confirmed the incident, saying the patient was seriously hurt and needed to be rushed to the referral hospital for advanced treatment.

"We responded to the report that there was a woman who needed to be picked up from Onamutayi clinic to Oshakati. In addition, the woman was seriously sick. Now the helper is also injured," said the driver.

Although he refused to be named, he said that the heavy-duty truck was at fault for failing to give the right of the way to the emergency vehicle.

However, the owner of the truck Negumbo Linus said that when the accident occurred conditions were dusty and three trucks were following each other.

"It was very difficult to see the ambulance because it was dusty and they only put on the siren without the hooter. Therefore, I do not think we will pay for the damage," said Linus who also confirmed the accident.

Approached for comment Oshana regional police commander Commissioner Rauha Amweele referred questions to Deputy Commissioner Kashuupulwa who was not reachable.