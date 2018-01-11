Namibia: Train Accident Victim Succumbs to Injuries

Swakopmund — A 21-year-old man who was run over by a train last December has died.

The victim, identified as Tasric de Koe, died on Tuesday evening in the Katutura State Hospital in Windhoek due to the severe injuries he sustained in the train accident that happened on December 29 last year near Usakos.

Police reports earlier indicated that the train was on its way to Windhoek when it struck De Koe who was sitting on the rails at Bourani, a farm just outside Usakos.

It is still unclear what exactly De Koe was doing at 06h00 on the railway line.

The crime investigations coordinator for the Namibian Police in Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, on Tuesday evening said De Koe sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Usakos hospital, whereafter he was transferred to Windhoek shortly afterwards, where he died.

Meanwhile two people also tragically died yesterday afternoon in a car accident between Usakos and Swakopmund. The two were identified as 26-year-old Josefina Booisen and 11-year-old Roberta Doeses, both females.

According to Iikuyu, the two were travelling from Windhoek to Swakopmund with two other occupants, including the 26-year-old driver.

He explained that the driver appeared to have lost control over the vehicle.

The accident happened about 36 kilometres from Usakos and a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

In another incident, a 32-year-old man, identified as Mathisa Natangwe, died in the Swakopmund State Hospital after he was stabbed with a knife on Tuesday evening at DRC informal settlement.

The suspect allegedly fled shortly after the incident but was arrested by the police on Tuesday evening.

The 25-year-old suspect is expected to appear today in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.