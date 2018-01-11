Namibia: Poultry Imports From Belgium Resume After Bird Flu Outbreak

Windhoek — The Chief Veterinary Officer in the Directorate of Veterinary Services of the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Forestry (MAWF), Dr AF Maseke, has notified importers about the resumption of imports and in transit movement of live poultry, birds and poultry products from Belgium.

The resumption of imports and in transit movement from Belgium is for products produced after 29 September 2017. This comes after the directorate implemented stringent control measures to contain outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, in Belgium.

Maseke said the resumption of imports came in response to a comprehensive report received by the MAWF highlighting the effectiveness of the control measures to contain the outbreak of the deadly disease.

"Depopulation of all poultry on affected properties was completed followed by disinfection. Surveillance conducted in that country has not detected any evidence of infection in poultry for at least three months as required by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) to declare freedom," Maseke said in statement released yesterday.

He added that the directorate urged importer to contact the Veterinary Import/Export Office for further information on the countries currently free from highly pathogenic avian influenza.