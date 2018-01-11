Liberia: Dr. Tokpa Enters Bong Senatorial Race

Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa, Internal Affairs Minister, has declared his intention to contest the upcoming Bong County Senatorial by-election, although authorities of the National Elections Commission are yet to declare the seat vacant.

Two vacancies in the Senate were created by the election of Senators George Weah of Montserrado County as President and Jewel Howard Taylor of Bong County as Vice President, respectively.

Dr. Tokpa joins a crowded field of candidates for the seat vacated by Vice President Elect Taylor which many potential sons and daughters of the county, including Superintendent Selena Polson Mappy, Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh, Emmanuel Lomax, and Attorney James Syabay have so far declared their intention to contest.

In an interview with Radio Gbarnga via mobile phone from the United States of America where he is currently visiting, Dr. Tokpa said his decision to enter the race is to provide leadership and foster developments that he initiated in the county.

The former president of Cuttington University told the local radio station how he wants an opportunity to serve his people by giving them the needed representation in the Senate as was provided them over the years by Senator Taylor, now Vice President-elect.

There were mounting speculations in many quarters in the county that Dr. Tokpa was holding back his plans to contest the by-election due to his wife's illness.

He has however, warned his 'detractors,' who he says are spreading the falsehood that he is unable to contest because of the ailing condition of his wife, adding, the treatment of my wife's ailment is in the hand of God, not any human, so why should I worry about something no one has control over?

"Spreading such falsehood about me and my ailing wife will not help anyone nor discourage the people of Bong from electing who they feel can competently represent them in the Senate," Dr. Tokpa said.

He admonished those who have intentions to contest the by-election to remain civil and desist from preaching divisive politics which can retard development in the county.

Dr.Tokpa came second in the 2014 special senatorial election held in the county, which was won by Senator Jewel Howard Taylor.

"During his administration at Cuttington Dr. Tokpa provided scholarships to valedictorians from every high school in the county but that scholarship program has since been cut off without any explanation from the current administration," remarked John Sumo, a university drop-out.

Dr. Tokpa has an impeccable record for working in the interest of the county, "and I think, when elected, the county will benefit in terms of both infrastructure and human resource development," another young man said.