Cameroon: Senate - Peace Discussed With Pan-African President

This was during an audience accorded Hon Roger Ndoko Dang by the Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji on January 9.

The President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji, on January 9, 2017, received in audience the President of the Pan-African Parliament, Hon. Roger Nkodo Dang during which the values of peace, security and elections were deliberated. The audience comes during an electoral year both in Cameroon and at the Pan-African Parliament.

The Cameroonian Member of Parliament said besides his New Year Wishes to the Senate President, they discussed issues relating to peace and security in the country and the African continent in general. "2018 is the year of elections. We have elections at the Pan-African Parliament and we have elections in Cameroon, so I have come to discuss electoral issues with the Senate President.

The elections at the level of the Pan-African Parliament will take place on May 14, 2018 and Cameroonians will definitely be going to the polls within the course of the year.

It is on this basis of approaching elections which will hold some four months from now that I came to introduce my candidature and solicit for support from hierarchy," he stated. Worth mentioning is Law N° 2017/016 of 20 December 2017 which the President recently signed pertaining to the Protocol of the Constitutive Act of the African Union relating to the Pan- African Parliament, adopted in Malabo on 27 June 2014.

The instrument which gives more powers to the Pan-African Parliament is said to be an additional factor of democracy on which elections will be conducted.